Koregaon Bhima: Cop on duty at site of violence which killed brother

Vishnu Phatangade is attached to the bomb detection and disposal squad of Pune Rural police. Vishnu Phatangade is attached to the bomb detection and disposal squad of Pune Rural police.

It is duty first for policeman Vishnu Phatangade, brother of 30-year-old Rahul Phatangade, who was killed in the Koregaon Bhima violence on January 1, 2018. Attached to the bomb detection and disposal squad of Pune Rural police, Vishnu has already reached Koregaon Bhima area with his team and will be on duty at the site till January 1.

Lakhs of people, mainly from Dalit Ambedkarite community, are expected to gather at Jaystambh in Perne village for the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on the day.

This year too, on January 1, Vishnu was on duty at the Jaystambh between 4 am and 10 pm. On Monday, while Vishnu did not comment, saying he was on duty, his mother Janabai said the main accused in the case had not been arrested yet.

Hailing from the Maratha community, Rahul ran a garage at Chandan Nagar in Pune and was a resident of Sainath Nagar in Sanaswadi. Around 5 pm on January 1, 2018, he was allegedly picked up by a mob and beaten to death.

According to police, the mob chased Rahul as he was wearing a jacket with a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rahul’s friend Datta Sitaram Pardhe lodged a complaint at the Shikrapur police station and an FIR was filed. Pune Rural police later arrested three suspects before the investigation was transferred to the state CID.

Based on clues from a video, the CID identified a few more accused and arrested one of them from in June 2018.

A family member of Rahul said that even after having vital details, like videos and photographs, the investigators had not been able to arrest the main accused so far.

