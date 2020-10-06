Koregaon Bhima Commission gets ‘seventh and final’ extension

The commission was constituted by the then Devendra Fadnavis-led state government on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the ‘exact sequence’ of events that led to violence on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1 that year.

The Government of Maharashtra has granted extension to the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry till December 31, 2020. In an order signed by a deputy secretary of the home department, it was stated this was the “seventh and final extension” being granted to the commission, which is probing into the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

The commission has been asked to submit its report to the government within this extension period. Meanwhile, the commission is looking for a bigger venue for conducting hearings, in the view of COVID 19 outbreak.

V V Palnitkar, secretary of Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry said, “Hearings of the commission were postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak… The pandemic is still there. The places where the commission has been conducting its hearings in Mumbai and Pune are small and congested. Not only our staffers, but also some of the lawyers and witnesses appearing before the commission are senior by age and are suffering from various ailments. So we had submitted a letter to the government on July 7, 2020 for seeking a bigger place for conducting hearings, where it is possible to maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions, in the view of COVID 19. We had also suggested auditorium of Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai for this purpose. A formal decision regarding the venue for conducting hearings is pending. So we have not yet scheduled the next date of hearings.

“We would be writing to the government now that considering the current COVID 19 situation, either the dates should be postponed or proper arrangements like a spacious place for conducting the hearings, safe travel and residence facilities for staffers be made,” Palnitkar said.

The two-member commission headed by retired high court justice J N Patel was constituted by the state government on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the “exact sequence” of events that led to violence on the 200th anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1 that year.

The Commission was initially given four months to submit its report, but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended. So far, it has received three extensions of four months each, one extension of three months, one of six months and the last extension of two months was from February 8, 2020 to April 8, 2020.

Hearings of senior government officers and also Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar were scheduled before the commission between March 30 and April 4, 2020.

But due to the COVID 19 outbreak, on March 23, the commission issued a letter postponing the hearings till further notice. Meanwhile, the period of extension granted to the commission by the government expired on April 8. Commission had then sought further extension of at least six months saying that it intended to examine nearly 40 to 50 more witnesses including police and revenue officers and also some prominent political leaders.

“So far 29 witnesses have deposed before the commission, of whom examination of 25 has concluded,” said advocate Ashish Satpute, lawyer for the commission.

