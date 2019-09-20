Koregaon Bhima case: Warrant sought against witness for not appearing before probe panel

The advocate representing the state government in the Koregaon Bhima case on Thursday submitted an application requesting the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry to issue a warrant against a witness who did not appear for cross-examination despite being issued a summons. Advocate Shishir Hiray requested the commission to issue a warrant against Satish Hiraman Kedare from Manmad, Nashik.

The commission, led by retired Justice J N Patel, which is probing into the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, had called Chandrakant Patil, Satish Kedare and Sham Nilangekar for hearings in Mumbai between September 17 and September 19. “Patil was cross-examined by advocate B G Bansode on September 17. But Kedare and Nilangekar did not appear on September 18 and 19,” said advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the commission.

In his application, Hiray said Kedare did not appear for the hearings and is misleading the commission. Hiray said it was necessary for the state to examine Kedare, so a warrant should be issued in his name asking him to appear before the commission. On Thursday, Hiray also submitted another application requesting the commission to summon two witnesses from Nanded — Yashwant Pandharinath Thorat and Rohan Kahalekar. Hiray said it was necessary for the state to examine Thorat and Kahalekar.

Both, along with Kedare, had submitted affidavits before the commission and are known to have participated in the Elgaar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The Pune City Police is probing the role of alleged operatives of the banned CPI-Maoist in organising the Elgaar Parishad ahead of the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. As per an affidavit filed by the Pune City Police before the commission, “provocative speeches” made at Elgaar Parishad and related “objectionable programmes” before the event had “caused tensions” among people and led to a “serious law and order situation” on January 1 when widespread violence broke out in and around Pune.

Meanwhile, the commission will now hold hearings in Pune between October 14 and October 18.