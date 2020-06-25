70 years of Korean War: PM Modi remembers India’s contribution in giving medical help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who died in the war and remembered India’s contribution in providing medical assistance in the Korean Peninsula at the time.

PM Modi’s remarks were shared by the Prime Minister’s Office in a series of tweets: “On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula.

“India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War. I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula,” he said.

The Korean War was fought between 1950-53 between North and South Korea. As a non-aligned country, India did not militarily engage in the war but gave its moral support by sending a medical unit to Korea on humanitarian grounds.

On Thursday, South Korea issued a joint statement with the US, which fought alongside it during the war triggered by a surprise North Korean invasion. The US still stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea in what North Korea views as a military threat.

Seventy years after the war’s beginning, the Korean Peninsula remains technically in a state of war because the armistice that ended the fighting has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.

