Kollam Bypass inauguration: CM Vijayan silences crowd, says ‘not a place to hoot and chant’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday officially declared open the much-awaited Kollam bypass on National Highway-66 in Kerala. As state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the Prime Minister while giving his speech on the occasion, the crowd began hooting and chanting ‘Swamy Ayyappa’. The hooting intensified even before the Chief Minister could start speaking. Miffed by the noise, Vijayan sternly silenced the crowd saying, “This event is not a place to hoot and chant, decorum should be maintained.”

During his speech, Vijayan said his government had fulfilled the development promises made to the Prime Minister when it came to power in the state. “Now I can proudly say that Kerala has fulfilled the promise given to the prime minister when we came to power. All these developments are for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi slammed the LDF govt saying they no different than the one ruled by Congress-led United Democratic Front.

“UDF and LDF are two sides of the same old coin. Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala’s cultural fabric, they are same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are same,” said Modi.

This was the prime minister’s third official visit to Kollam. The 13-km-long, two-lane bypass, with a project cost of Rs 352 crore, will cut the travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala and is expected to decongest the traffic in Kollam town.