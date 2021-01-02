scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

TMC will soon fall apart, says Suvendu as his brother, councillors join BJP

Predicting the TMC’s downfall, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would come second in the coming state elections. Adhikari claimed at least one lakh people would attend his rally in Nandigram on January 8.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: January 2, 2021 4:58:54 am
Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress, BJP leader joins TMC, Kolkata news, Bengal news, Indian express newsBJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Former state minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday claimed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would soon disintegrate as he inducted his brother Soumendu into the saffron party along with 14 other TMC councillors of the 20-member Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district. Soumendu was recently removed as the administrator of the civic body.

After handing over party flags to the new members, Adhikari said Soumendu’s removal from the post was a vindictive move by the state government.

“The Adhikari family is no longer with the party of Pishi-Bhaipo [TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhisek Banerjee]. The state government is scared of its imminent defeat and that is the reason it is delaying the municipal elections. Be it civic polls or Assembly elections, people in Bengal will vote for the BJP. Today, another 5,000 TMC workers have joined the BJP. This will secure about 20,000 votes for our party,” he added.

Predicting the TMC’s downfall, the BJP leader said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would come second in the coming state elections. Adhikari claimed at least one lakh people would attend his rally in Nandigram on January 8.

“If any of you face blockade on the way to the meeting, just give me a call. I will handle it this time. TMC miscreants had carried out an attack on pilgrims when they were en route to a religious programme on December 29. Their vehicle carried flags of Sanatan Hindu Dharma organisation. The attackers will be taught a befitting lesson.”

