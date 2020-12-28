PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra tweeted, "PM-HM’s shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn!" (Express/file)

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said the state was much ahead of the national rate in several parameters of economic growth, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise to people for running a “disinformation campaign” against the state.

The minister shared data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation that show the economy, industries, and the services and agriculture sectors have grown faster than the national rate in Bengal.

“PM-HM’s shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under MamataB soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry, Services, Agri. So, Apologise to people of Bengal,” Mitra tweeted.

The data from the Union Ministry of Statistics, estimated on August 31, 2020, showed that while the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 4.18 per cent, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal was 7.26 per cent.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country was 3.89 per cent while West Bengal was way ahead at 7.39 per cent, the data showed. India’s industrial growth was 0.92 per cent while it was 5.79 per cent in West Bengal.