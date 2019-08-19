Kolkata waterlogged; heavy rain likely in western parts of Bengal

City streets remained waterlogged on Sunday even as heavy rainfall stopped in Kolkata since Saturday evening. Two days of torrential rain led to waterlogging in many areas and snapped road links at several places.

With the low pressure, that led to high precipitation in the southern districts, having moved towards West Bengal-Jharkhand border, the Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rain in western parts of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast in the districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram bordering Jharkhand. South Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to receive light to moderate rain till Monday morning.

According to Met department, seaside resort town of Digha recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning at 121 mm, while port town Haldia received 105 mm rainfall. Kolkata received 62 mm rainfall, while NSC Bose International Airport recorded 51 mm rain. Some other towns in south Bengal which received heavy rain during the said period are Kalaikunda (80 mm), Midnapore (70 mm), Contai (71mm), Barrackpore (55 mm) and Canning (50 mm).

In Kolkata, several areas like Behala, VIP Road and New Alipore remained waterlogged on Sunday morning, with local residents complaining about water not receding fast enough. This resulted in traffic jams and disruption in pedestrian movement at many places.