Kolkata: Three held for ‘assaulting’ woman boxer

THREE PERSONS were arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and physically assaulting a 23-year-old woman professional boxer, in Kolkata on Friday.

The arrests were made after the woman shared her ordeal in a Facebook post and alleged that despite requests, a policeman who was at the spot “ignored the incident” and asked her to approach the local police station.

“Around 11:20 am, the woman was riding her two-wheeler near the crossing of BK Road and Remount Road, where three men, who were on a moving bus, started using abusive words towards her. At the next signal, when the bus stopped, the three men deboarded and when the woman protested, they physically assaulted her and fled,” said a senior police officer of Port area.

A case was registered under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 509 (Word, act or gesture intended to outrage modesty of a woman), 114 (Abetment) of Indian Penal Code

“The three persons were identified and arrested by South Port police,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy. The accused were identified as Rahul Sharma (20), S K Firoz (20) and Washim Khan (24).

According to the woman, who is also a state government employee, the incident took place when she was on her way to work. In her Facebook post, she wrote that a man started using abusive language against her without any reason. As she protested, he started beating her up, she wrote, adding that the on-duty police officer “looked reluctant.”

“When I sought help, he advised me to go to the nearest police station. But I was in a hurry and instead went to my office. I would like to request Kolkata Police to look into the matter and make my beloved city more safe for women,” she wrote.

She later told The Indian Express, “They (the three men) were trying to board a bus when my two-wheeler came in the way. But I moved my vehicle and they boarded the bus. However, they kept abusing me. At the next signal, when they got off the bus, I protested. It was a crowded area but they had the audacity to catch hold of me by the neck. They beat me up but no one came to my help. I am still shocked.”

The incident comes days after former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta had written about facing harassment at night on the city’s roads. She, too, had posted about it on the Kolkata Police’s Facebook page. The police arrested seven persons in connection with the case. They were granted bail after a few days in police custody.