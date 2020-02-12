Kolkata: Three cops booked for custodial death, HC seeks autopsy report

According to police sources, the deceased, Rajkumar Shaw, was detained and taken to Sinthee police station for questioning on Monday on the basis of information provided by a woman, who claimed to have sold stolen items to Shaw. According to police sources, the deceased, Rajkumar Shaw, was detained and taken to Sinthee police station for questioning on Monday on the basis of information provided by a woman, who claimed to have sold stolen items to Shaw.

Three sub-inspectors of Kolkata Police were booked on Tuesday for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a 53-year-old man died in their custody on Monday evening.

The police said departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three accused: Soumendranath Das, Arindam Das and Chinmay Mohanty.

According to police sources, the deceased, Rajkumar Shaw, was detained and taken to Sinthee police station for questioning on Monday on the basis of information provided by a woman, who claimed to have sold stolen items to Shaw. “Around 6 pm (Monday), Shaw suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Shaw’s family alleged that he died of police torture during interrogation. “One officer slapped him. He fell unconscious and collapsed on the floor,” a family member said.

Shaw’s kin then ransacked the police station and lodged a complaint against the policemen.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to present before it Shaw’s postmortem report. A resident of Sinthee had moved the court seeking its intervention and a CBI probe into the incident. The court will take up the matter next on February 25.

