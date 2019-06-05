Kolkata: Serial killer had sex with corpses of 2 women, say cops

After a suspected serial killer was arrested, East Burdwan police on Tuesday said the accused had sex with the corpses of at least two women after killing them. According to police, Kamruzzaman Sarkar used to target mostly middle-aged women and attack them with a chain and rod. However, a minor girl, who was recently attacked by him, managed to survive.

Advertising

“Last month, Sarkar tried to sexually assault and murder a 16-year-old girl, who is currently admitted to a hospital. Her condition is critical,” East Bardhaman SP Bhaskar Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

A small-time trader of discarded materials, Sarkar is suspected of killing seven women, besides injuring several others in East Burdwan and Hooghly districts. On Tuesday, police took him to one of the crime spots and reconstructed the crime scene.

According to police, he used to do a recce of the targeted house before committing the crime.

Advertising

“Sarkar used to enter houses in the afternoons on the pretext of taking readings of electricity meters and then attack the women with a cycle chain and an iron rod. So far, we have found that he had sex with two women immediately after killing them and also inserted foreign objects inside the genitals,” said Mukherjee.

The accused has been remanded in police custody and is being interrogated. Police have so far found his mental status to be “normal”.

“Medical examination is being conducted to verify his mental condition. However, he otherwise appears to be very normal — the way he talks, eats and responds to our questions,” said an official.

Police said three attacks were reported in the month of May alone. On May 22, one woman was killed at Kalna in East Bardhaman. Just after five days later, a similar incident took place at Monteshwar, also in East Bardhaman. On May 30, the accused allegedly attempted to murder another victim, but she survived. Police added that the accused’s relationship with his wife and children was also normal.

“We spoke to his family and neighbours. A class 9 passout, he had the image of a sober family man,” said police. Though police officials recovered some jewellery from his house, but they ruled out the “murder for gain” theory in this case.

Police also suspected that Sarkar had killed Pushpa Das of Anukhal area on January 27 as well as Rita Roy and Mamata Kishku in Memari police station area of the district on April 4.