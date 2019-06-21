Class 10 girl found dead with wrist slit, polythene around head inside Kolkata school

A Class X student was found dead with her wrist slit and a polythene bag wrapped around her head, inside a prominent Kolkata school on Friday. Police recovered a three-page suicide note from the spot and is trying to verify the handwriting on it.

According to the police, the incident came to light at around 2 pm when some students found the girl lying inside the washroom. The teachers were alerted following which the girl was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“Those who found her said that her head was wrapped with a polythene bag. A suicide note was found, though we are yet to verify the handwriting,” Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma said.

Sharma added, “The girl was a topper and a brilliant student. However, as per the note, she was under immense mental pressure. She claimed that she wasn’t at peace and was unable to sleep properly for the last three months.”

While the police informed the family, a forensic team was also sent to the spot. The CCTV footage of the school corridors is also under examination. Doctors told police they have found “self-inflicting hesitation mark on her wrist”.

“Her face was covered with a polythene bag according to those who first saw her. We have recovered blades, pen and other items from the spot. There were blood stains too,” an official from the forensic team said.

School authorities were not available for any comment.