Kolkata-Sairang train derailment: Probe points to brake failure; Railways orders checks

After a preliminary investigation found that a fault in the braking system could have caused the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express in Assam on November 11, the Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to conduct a safety drive to inspect locomotive brakes.

The drive, which began on November 12, a day after the incident, will continue until November 18. During this period, brake power tests will be conducted on locomotives. The Railway Board has directed zonal railways to compile details of any discrepancies detected during the drive and submit them to its headquarters by November 20.

Initial findings

The incident took place on November 11 at around 6.54 am, when a locomotive and five coaches derailed at Digaru station, which is on the Guwahati-Lumding railway line. Following an on-site inspection the same day, a six-member committee of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) found that the FP/BP angle cock connected to the power car was in an isolated (closed) position. The Feed Pipe (FP) and Brake Pipe (BP) carry compressed air from the locomotive to the last coach and apply brakes by regulating air pressure.