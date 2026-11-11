Mizoram-bound Kolkata-Sairang Express train derails in Assam

Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru station in Assam early on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported so far. Senior railway officials are on on their way to the accident spot, said Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. Rescue operations are underway.

The train left Chitpur in Kolkata and was headed to Sairang, Aizawl, in Mizoram, when it derailed on the outskirts of Guwahati.

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