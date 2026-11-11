Mizoram-bound Kolkata-Sairang Express train derails in Assam

The Kolkata-Sairang Express left Chitpur in Kolkata and was headed to Sairang, Aizawl, in Mizoram, when it derailed on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Written by: Anish Mondal
1 min readUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 08:36 AM IST
Train accidentThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.

Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru station in Assam early on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported so far. Senior railway officials are on on their way to the accident spot, said Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. Rescue operations are underway.

The train left Chitpur in Kolkata and was headed to Sairang, Aizawl, in Mizoram, when it derailed on the outskirts of Guwahati.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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