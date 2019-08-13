Kolkata: Relative of patient attacks doctor

A doctor at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital was assaulted by a relative of a patient who died of cardiac arrest on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 am on Monday when the patient, Mohd Zakir, was declared dead.

His brother Sajid, who was the attendant, reportedly started abusing the on-duty doctors and staff alleging that they had delayed their response. Police intervened quickly and arrested the dead patient’s brother.

“Sajid first hit a glass panel with his fist and shattered the glass. He received severe injuries in his hands and started bleeding profusely, and then he started assaulting an on-duty doctor,” said police.

Sajid allegedly also assaulted other medical staff members.

“The accused, Sajid, has been arrested. A complaint has been filed by the doctor who was assaulted,” said a police officer.

According to police, Sajid has been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code and West Bengal Medicare Act.

Two months ago, on June 11, doctors in West Bengal had gone a strike demanding actions to prevent such incidents of violence against them after two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital were beaten up by a patient’s relatives.

The strike spread to other parts of the country as doctors joined the protest, demanding security for themselves.

On June 17, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met 31 junior doctors and assured them of action to prevent such issues.

Following her instructions, several steps were taken by the state government to ensure the safety of doctors at the government hospitals.