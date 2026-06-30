Kolkata Police to review ex-editor’s passport application file; Kerala CM urges Suvendu to step in

Voter ID card not definitive document for passport verification: Police

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Shaju Philip
4 min readKolkata, ThiruvananthapuramJun 30, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Kolkata Police seeks ex-editor’s passport application detailsR Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph
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The Special Branch of Kolkata Police has sought details of the passport application of former editor of The Telegraph, R Rajagopal, after he alleged that his passport had not been renewed following the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.

Assuring to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible”, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Dhrubajyoti De told The Indian Express on Monday, “There was some issue of deletion of names of voters on the same address (Rajagopal’s address). I have sought the details of the file. Voter ID card may be asked for verification, and the absence of the voter ID card may raise a question, but it is not the definitive document for local enquiry for passports. I hope to get it resolved today itself. If it is found okay, another report will be sent to RPO (Regional Passport Office).”

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari seeking his intervention.

“I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his (Rajagopal’s) name from the electoral roll under the SIR. While the electoral issue is being dealt with through an appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has had the effect of delaying the renewal process of his passport. I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter with urgency,’’ the Congress CM wrote.

His predecessor and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said the authorities’ refusal to renew Rajagopal’s passport was shocking. “If this is the experience of a renowned editor, one can imagine the plight of ordinary people in the country. Rajagopal might have become a victim of retaliation because he is a strong critic of the BJP. The SIR has turned to be a weapon for advancing the divisive Hindutva agenda. It has to be ensured that citizenship is not decided based on SIR. When the rights of citizens are being trampled upon, those who love the country cannot remain silent,” said the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly.

In a note on social media, Rajagopal had said that he missed his daughter’s wedding in the United States because he did not possess an active passport. “I think, in the first week of April, a police official called me from the Ballygunge police station and summoned me for police verification. He told me to carry my documents. When I asked which document, he told me, ‘Voter ID card.’ Then I told him, ‘But my name has been deleted from the electoral roll on March 27,’” Rajagopal had said.

Efforts to renew his passport since then have been unsuccessful, and he has received an appointment to appear before the Regional Passport Office (RPO) on July 17.

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In a statement on Sunday, the Editors Guild of India said it “condemns the manner in which Rajagopal is being treated by the bureaucracy that gets to decide who is an Indian citizen and who is not”.

Meanwhile, “Wake Up Keralam,’’ a citizen-led cultural and political movement in Kerala, said, “If a prominent public figure with established credentials can be disenfranchised and face civic uncertainty, the predicament of ordinary citizens, particularly the marginalised and the less privileged, can only be imagined as far more severe and distressing.’’

“Rajagopal’s plight serves as a stark wake-up call. When a veteran editor encounters such difficulties, it lays bare the extreme vulnerability of the common citizen. Urgent judicial and administrative interventions are essential to safeguard the foundational rights to vote and travel, and to prevent the SIR from eroding the social fabric of Indian democracy,’’ the group said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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