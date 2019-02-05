Toggle Menu
Kolkata Police sends notice to CBI officer in old casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kolkata-police-sends-notice-to-cbi-officer-in-old-case-5569217/

Kolkata Police sends notice to CBI officer in old case

This came a day after a team of CBI officials reached Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him in an ongoing probe into a chit fund scam.

mamata banerjee, cbi, cbi director, mamata banerjee dharna, mamata banerjee dharna in kolkata, cbi director, 2019 cbi director news, cbi director news today, cbi director shukla, cbi kolkata police,
The sources said the notice asked the officer to appear before Kolkata Police as a “witness” for questioning in connection with a case filed about a year ago. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

Following the showdown between the CBI and the West Bengal government, Kolkata Police on Monday sent a notice to Pankaj Srivastava, Joint Director of CBI, in connection with a year-old case, said sources.

The sources said the notice asked the officer to appear before Kolkata Police as a “witness” for questioning in connection with a case filed about a year ago.

The complaint, sources said, was filed by a businessman accusing CBI officials of harassing him and dragging him to the CBI office in connection with a fraud case despite him not being involved with it. Police refused to comment on the matter.

This came a day after a team of CBI officials reached Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him in an ongoing probe into a chit fund scam.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sitaram Yechury: ‘TMC, BJP are playing politics... Both gain due to polarisation’
2 The importance of being IPS officer Rajeev Kumar — for either side
3 BJP goes to Election Commission, seeks ‘free, fair’ polls in Bengal