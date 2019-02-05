Kolkata Police sends notice to CBI officer in old case

Following the showdown between the CBI and the West Bengal government, Kolkata Police on Monday sent a notice to Pankaj Srivastava, Joint Director of CBI, in connection with a year-old case, said sources.

The sources said the notice asked the officer to appear before Kolkata Police as a “witness” for questioning in connection with a case filed about a year ago.

The complaint, sources said, was filed by a businessman accusing CBI officials of harassing him and dragging him to the CBI office in connection with a fraud case despite him not being involved with it. Police refused to comment on the matter.

This came a day after a team of CBI officials reached Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him in an ongoing probe into a chit fund scam.