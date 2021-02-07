Kolkata police chief among 24 IPS officers shifted

The decision came after a closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Friday. (Representational)

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, 24 IPS officers in the state, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma & ADG (L&O) Gyanwant Singh, were transferred on Saturday.

Sharma will be replaced by Soumen Mitra, who was inducted as Kolkata police chief by the Election Commission during the 2016 Assembly elections. The decision came after a closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Friday.

As per the new orders, Anuj Sharma will head CID as ADG and IGP, replacing Siddh Nath Gupta, who will be the ADGP (South Bengal). Rajeev Mishra (ADG and IGP (South Bengal) will be ADG and IGP (planning) .

Jawed Shamim, who is Special Commissioner-I, Kolkata, will take over as the next ADGP (Law and order) of the state, while Gyanwant Singh will be Additional DGP (Armed Police).

Dr Debashis Roy, ADG and IGP Armed Police, has bee transferred as ADG and IGP (training).

Ajay Mukund Ranade, ADG and IGP (planning), will take charge as Adviser (security and vigilance) WBSEDCL, in the rank of ADG.

Ajay Kumar, Nand ADG and IGP, will be the new chief of Barrackpore police. Manoj Verma, who is CP of Barrackpore, has been transferred to Counter Insurgency Force as IGP .

Supratim Sarkar, Additional CP (II), will be new CP of Bidhannagar in the rank of IGP. Mukesh Kumar CP Bidhannagar will take charge as DIG (Barasat range).

Tripurari Atharv IGP (traffic) will now take charge as IGP (personnel), Jayant Kumar Pal IGP (Raiganj Range ) will be IGP armed police (North Bengal), while Dr Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri IGP (Traffic) has been transferred in Kolkata police as additional CP.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi DIG (Presidency Range) will be new DIG (Provisioning) while Sheesh Ram Jhajharia DIG (personnel ) will take charge as DIG (Presidency Range) .

Kunal Agarwal, CP Howrah, will be DIG (Midnapore range).