Kolkata metro corridor: Demolition begins, 500 evacuated after buildings damaged during tunnelling

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) Monday began demolishing five buildings, which developed major cracks and were beyond repair, during an underground tunnel boring work at Durga Pithuri Lane in Bowbazar.

Advertising

As per officials, an expert team has analysed the extent of damage and the buildings will be demolished in such a way that it has no impact on other structures in the area.

Sources said KMRCL contractor ITD Cementation is carrying out the task.

Officials said the demolition will take some time due to the narrow lanes in the area. Removal of debris seems to be an uphill task, said an official.

Advertising

The residents had to sign a no-objection certificate before KMRCL began demolishing the buildings.

According to sources, a four-member committee was formed to examine the condition of the damaged buildings before they are demolished. The buildings, which are partially damaged, will be repaired.

More than 500 people were evacuated from around 50 buildings in Bowbazar area after they developed cracks and some of them collapsed during East-West Metro’s tunnel-boring work on August 31. There were no injuries, but the Metro authorities stopped the tunnel-boring work 14 metres under the surface indefinitely.

The affected residents have been moved to hotels at the expense of the KMRCL. As many as 19 affected families have already received compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh, as promised by the KMRCL.

As per reports, the machine that was boring the tunnel, through which Howrah Maidan-bound trains will run, apparently hit a sand aquifer (an underground layer of water-bearing sand), resulting in massive settlement that caused the damage.