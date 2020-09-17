Kolkata man held for threat calls to Sanjay Raut in touch with 27 Dubai-based persons: ATS

The ATS had begun investigations into the case after Sanjay Raut received messages between September 3 and 6 from the accused. (File)

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is in the process of tracing the identity of the 27 Dubai-based persons with whom Kolkata-resident Palash Bose, arrested for making alleged threat calls to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, was in touch with. The ATS team has written to the authorities in Dubai for obtaining the details for these persons, officials said.

The anti-terror agency that produced 49-year-old Bose for further custody before a court Wednesday said it has found some applications on his mobile phone that are used to change voice and conceal one’s identity. Bose has been remanded in the ATS custody till September 19.

In their remand application before the court, the ATS team, led by Inspector Daya Nayak, also said they have found that Bose, who had worked in Dubai for 15 years, was in touch with 27 persons there. “Of them, there are around three Dubai-based persons with whom Bose spoke before and after making the threat calls to Raut, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” an officer said.

The remand application also stated the ATS had found applications like “fake chat converter, voice changer, fake call, fake chat, silver dialler, and five-card dialler” from his mobile phone. The agency informed the court that these applications are used to change one’s voice and conceal the location of the caller.

The ATS said apart from WhatsApp calls, there were other applications used to make calls that were subsequently deleted from his phone. Accordingly, the ATS has added Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with the destruction of evidence to the FIR.

An officer said they have found contact numbers of some lawmakers from West Bengal on Bose’s phone and have contacted the Kolkata police to find out if threat calls were made to these numbers.

As Bose had claimed to be a member of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang during the threat calls, the ATS said it is verifying if he actually had a connection with the gang.

The ATS had begun investigations into the case after Raut received messages between September 3 and 6 from the accused. On September 6, Raut received a threat call where the caller identified himself as “Dawood’s man” and said he and the Maharashtra government should “stay away from the Sushant Singh Rajput case or I will kill you”. The ATS found the call was made from a Dubai-based number and traced it to Kolkata.

A gym instructor, Bose was arrested from Kolkata on September 11 and brought to Mumbai on transit remand on Sunday. Earlier, the ATS said it had found three Dubai-based SIM cards from Bose’s residence and said it was trying to verify if he used them for any criminal activities. The agency had also found that Bose had collected information, including addresses and details of family members, about Thackeray and Raut.

