Kolkata Majerhat bridge collapse: Another body recovered from under the debris, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the site of collapse in South Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/ANI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the site of collapse in South Kolkata. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A day after a portion of the Majerhat bridge on Kolkata’s Diamond Harbour Road collapsed, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a second body has been recovered from the site. Banerjee, who had to cut short her three-day trip to the Hills, visited the site of the tragedy today and assured a thorough investigation into the matter. “One more body was recovered today. We are probing this incident from all the angles, no angle is less or more important for us. We are holding emergency meeting tomorrow to chart future course,” she said.

Yesterday, one person, Soumen Beg (21), was declared dead, while 25 others were known to be injured.

Follow LIVE Updates

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the injured. “Money and job can’t compensate lives but still compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the person who died. two ppl are critical. There are many more such bridges in Bengal so govt is trying to get those records and take necessary steps,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister had yesterday said that she has ordered a probe by a “high-power committee” led by chief secretary Moloy De, adding that action will be taken against “those whose negligence caused the disaster”.

The 50-year-old bridge, located adjacent to the Majherhat railway station, was maintained by the state public works department (PWD). It connects the city to the southern fringes, and is an important link between Behala and Kidderpore.

According to the police, a portion of it collapsed on a canal at around 4.45 pm, missing the railway tracks by a few metres. Two private cars, three cabs, a private bus and five motorbikes were on the bridge at the time. Hydraulic cranes were used to remove them from the debris.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd