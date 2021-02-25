Kolkata: JP Nadda launches ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ manifesto crowdsourcing campaign

BJP National President JP Nadda flanked by State President Dilip Ghosh (L) and party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (R) launches 'Sonar Bangla' mission at State BJP election office in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

In the run up to the upcoming assembly elections in the state, BJP chief J P Nadda Thursday launched the ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign’ in Kolkata to seek suggestions from people in West Bengal. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion.

After launching the campaign, Nadda said the BJP is making efforts to work toward making ‘Sonar Bangla’, with the inclusion of contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in the prestigious history of West Bengal.

Stating that BJP would like the people of Bengal to come ahead and contribute in building ‘Sonar Bangla,’ he said the party will make available 30,000 suggestion boxes across Bengal and seek over 2 crore suggestions from the public before launching the manifesto for assembly polls.

He further said that the campaign will begin on March 3 and continue till March 30 in every Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Addressing the meeting, he said the party’s manifesto will stress on the socio-economic empowerment of the Matua community, women and youth and put an end to the “cut money” and “syndicate” culture of the state.

Nadda said that the BJP aims to build a West Bengal where women can live without fear and students from the Matua

community get education and jobs to lead a good life.

“We will end Naxalism in West Bengal. We will end coal smuggling and syndicate and cut money culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joined the BJP at the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, addressing a public meeting at Dunlop Ground in Hooghly district, PM Modi had stepped up his attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and said the BJP would bring “real poribortan” (change) to the state.

Modi said, “This time Bengal has made up its mind for poriborton (change) and the BJP will bring ashol poriborton (real change) in Bengal. It is impossible to develop the state as long as there is tolabaaz (extortion), syndicate and cut (money) culture. It cannot take place as long as the administration shields the goons. We have to ensure law and order. Aar noy anyay, amraa ashol poriborton chai (no more injustice, we want real change).”

Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May this year.