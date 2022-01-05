Kolkata International Film Festival postponed due to Covid-19 surge

The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival has been postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 surge in West Bengal and across the country. Just a day after announcing that the festival would go ahead as per schedule from January 7 to 14 at venues capped at 50 per cent capacity, the organisers on Wednesday postponed it “considering the safety of the citizens”.

It may be noted that the chairperson of the film festival and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Raj Chakraborty and his wife Subhashree Ganguly, an actor, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“After assessing the present Covid situation of the state and taking into consideration the possibility of further contamination of Covid among the cine lovers and citizens and also owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to film festival committee and many others have been affected by Covid, state government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens have (has) decided to temporarily postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held between 7-14 January, 2022,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers added that the rescheduled schedule of the festival will be announced in due course.

The one-week event was set to open with Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ and feature 200 shows of 180 films in 10 different theatres across the state capital.

One of the oldest international film festivals in India, the Kolkata event is organised by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal government.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 Covid-19 cases, a 50 per cent jump from the previous day.