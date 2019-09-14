Kolkata: HC withdraws protection from arrest to ex-top cop

The Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated its interim order granting protection to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar from arrest in connection with the probe into the Saradha chit fund scam. Justice Madhumati Mitra rejected Kumar’s petition to quash the CBI notice seeking his appearance for questioning.

Kumar had moved the court after the agency served a notice and summoned him twice to appear before it for questioning.

Hours after the court withdrew the protection, a two-member CBI team reached Kumar’s residence in the city – 34, Park Street – and left some 15 minutes later, at 5.15 pm. Stating that a notice has been served on Kumar, a senior CBI official said he has been summoned and asked to appear before the agency on Saturday morning.

But with Kumar on leave, the team could not meet him today. The Indian Express tried contacting Kumar’s lawyer, Rudrodipto Nandi, on the matter but he refused to comment.

Explained Rajeev Kumar’s long tussle with CBI Currently West Bengal CID’s Additional D-G, Rajeev Kumar led the SIT set up by the state government to probe the Saradha chit fund scam before Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI, along with other chit fund cases, in 2014. On February 4, a CBI team was stopped from entering his residence — Kumar was then the Kolkata Police chief — when they went there to question him. CBI officials were subsequently taken to a local police station. The Supreme Court asked Kumar to appear before the agency and cooperate with the probe, after which Kumar faced the CBI at “neutral” Shillong.

The CBI claims Kumar had tried to suppress evidence in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam cases.

Following the court order, the agency has received a free hand to decide the next course of action.

On May 30, a vacation bench of the High Court had granted Kumar protection from arrest and coercive action by CBI. The protection was extended from time to time during the hearing of his petition seeking quashing of the notice.

On Friday, Justice Mitra observed that right to life and personal liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution is not absolute, but a qualified right.

In her order, Justice Mitra said that Kumar’s allegation that he was targetted and singled out for questioning by CBI cannot be accepted, as other officers superior to him in the SIT were questioned. The court also ruled that the notice served on Kumar by the investigating officer cannot be said to be mala fide, as alleged by the IPS officer, since the IO can question anyone acquainted with the case.

Noting that Kumar has failed to substantiate that the CBI was summoning him for questioning to dent his reputation, the court observed that it should be the duty of every responsible officer to assist an investigation.

“The application filed by the petitioner was turned down by the court. All interim orders passed earlier by this court was vacated. The judge commented during the order that none is above the law,” CBI’s counsel Anirban Mitra said.

Opposition leaders in the state welcomed the High Court’s order. BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh said, “It is good since CBI will now be free to investigate the case. The way CBI officials were taken to police station when they tried to meet Rajeev Kumar at his residence (on February 3) was nothing but an insult to the investigating agency.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Kumar is an educated officer. It was unnecessary for him to take shelter of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He should have handled it as per law.”

Kumar was member of the special investigation team of Kolkata Police in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

Late in the evening of February 3 this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sat on a dharna in front of Metro cinema, in the heart of Kolkata, following a standoff between her administration and a CBI team seeking to question Rajeev Kumar. Banerjee called it a “satyagraha” against stifling of the spirit of “Constitution and federalism”.

She called off the protest two days later after the Supreme Court, in an order, restrained CBI from taking coercive steps against Kumar, including arresting him. The court issued a notice to the state government on the CBI’s petition.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.