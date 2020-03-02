Bengal not Delhi, won’t tolerate ‘goli maaro…’ slogans: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday strongly condemned the “Goli maaro…(shoot the traitors)” slogans that were reportedly raised by a section of BJP workers on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata.

“I condemn those who raised the ‘goli maaro…’ slogan on the Kolkata streets. This is not Delhi and we will not tolerate this. Law will take its own course,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also termed last week’s violence in northeast Delhi as “genocide” and said she was deeply pained by the death of several people. So far, 46 people have died in the violence that broke out last Sunday in northeast Delhi areas of Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to implement the ‘Gujarat model of riots’ across the country.

Sharing a video of the incident, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim said it took just one visit from the Home Minister to spread the ‘Goli maaro’ slogan in the city.

“All it took was one visit of Amit Shah to spread the “Goli maaro saalon ko” slogan in Kolkata. The followers of Godse might be impressed with “Goli” but Bengal is the land of Vivekananda, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Tagore. #GoBackAmitShah,” Salim wrote on Twitter.

Leader of Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha Adir Chowdhury accused the BJP of trying to spread violence in Kolkata similar to that of Delhi. “After spreading violence in Delhi, now BJP is trying to create the same situation in Bengal. Such slogans just reflect that. We all have to come together to resist them. he said. Echoing the same, Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty also blamed the Kolkata Police for inaction. “What is Trinamool Congress’s police doing? Why such BJP supporters are not arrested?” he asked.

When news agency PTI contacted a senior Kolkata Police officer, he refused to comment on the incident. However, he assured strict action against “anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city”.

Shah arrived in Kolkata on Sunday morning to address the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally amid protests by opposition parties who raised ‘Go back’ slogans outside the airport. He inaugurated a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat before reaching the venue of the rally. Protesters also put up demonstrations near the Municipal Corporation headquarters.

