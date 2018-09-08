Kolkata: Four more arrested in bank employee murder case

Police interrogated and arrested Samsuddin’s wife Rojina Begum and his mother J Begum, his brother Shaikh Jasimuddin and Jasimuddin’s wife Rabia Begum Police interrogated and arrested Samsuddin’s wife Rojina Begum and his mother J Begum, his brother Shaikh Jasimuddin and Jasimuddin’s wife Rabia Begum

Howrah Rural police on Friday arrested four more people in connection with a case in which a bank employee was killed, and his body parts were found stuffed inside a sack.

Prime accused Shaikh Samsuddin and his father Mansur Ali were arrested last week, and have allegedly confessed to killing Partha Chakraborty (27) in Domjur. Later, in the course of the investigation, police found the involvement of some of his other family members, sources said. Police interrogated and arrested Samsuddin’s wife Rojina Begum and his mother J Begum, his brother Shaikh Jasimuddin and Jasimuddin’s wife Rabia Begum on Wednesday, they added.

“When the murder was committed, all of them were inside the house. However, they claimed they only came to know about it after he was already murdered. Instead of informing police, they started cleaning the bloodstains,” said a police officer.

Sources said Rojina wanted to reveal the matter, but was pressurised by other family members to keep silent.

Police on Thursday reconstructed the murder with the prime accused, who explained how the victim was brought in and murdered, said sources.

On August 30, Chakraborty was murdered and his body was dismembered. Later, his torso was found inside a sack, wrapped with sponge and pieces of cloth. After Samsuddin’s arrest, police had recovered Rs 3.5 lakh, which had been in the victim’s possession, from the house of the accused.

