Kolkata encounter: Punjab gangster had rented flat in name of 3rd person says police

A day after a gangster and his aide, wanted for the murder of two Punjab policemen, were gunned down in a shootout with the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) in New Town, near Kolkata, police said that the apartment in which they were living since May 22 were rented on the name of a third person.

Sources in the police said that the flat was rented in the name of one Sumit Kumar through a broker, and all the documents submitted at the maintenance office of Sharpoorji Housing Complex was in Kumar’s name. The owner of the flat stays in Kolkata. While police are now looking for Sumit Kumar, they are not sure if he actually exists as there are high chances that it could be a fake identity used by the gangster to rent the flat. The documents submitted to the housing complex office Shows Sumit Kumar as a resident of Haryana.

Jaipal Singh Bhullar and his aide Jaspreet Singh were wanted in several cases of murder and extortion as well as drug smuggling. They were also wanted in the firing on a police party at the Jagraon grain market in Punjab on May 15 in which two Assistant Sub-Inspectors were killed. Since then, Punjab Police had launched an operation code-named OP-Jack Manhunt to hunt the two.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police tipped off their Bengal counterparts about the presence of Bhullar and Singh in the New Town flat, following which a raid was conducted that led to a shootout in which Bhullar and his aide were killed, while an STF official was injured.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic officials visited the flat in Sukhabristi Apartment of the housing complex. Police said they found a number of active mobile phones from the flat. Sources said the two used the internet mode of calls to communicate. Police had earlier claimed to have recovered Rs 7 lakh, five sophisticated weapons, and 89 rounds of live ammunition from the New Town flat.

“Sharpoorji Housing Complex is not a government housing complex. The problem in the housing complex is that a lot of people have bought flats there and put them on rent,” said state minister Firhad Hakim.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded an NIA investigation into the shootout.