Kolkata DRI seizes 23kg gold worth Rs 6.8 crore, four arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized around 23 kg of gold worth Rs 6.8 crore in Kolkata and arrested four persons in this connection on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI, Kolkata Zonal Unit, arrested two men and a woman from a Siliguri-bound bus in Dharm-atala. One of the accused was travelling with his minor son. When confronted, he admitted to carrying 36 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 5.99 kg concealed in the handle of his two trolley bags, the officials said.

The other man and the woman were found carrying gold biscuits and gold thin sheets concealed in two old laptops. The officers seized 5.32 kg gold from them. “Following a tip-off, another bus, which was coming from Siliguri, was also stopped. One person carrying 72 pieces of smuggled gold biscuits weighing 11.97 kg was arrested. A total of 23.28 kg of foreign origin gold was recovered from the four. These were smuggled in through Champhai at Indo-Myanmar border of Mizoram,” an officer said.

The minor boy travelling with one of the accused has been handed over to the Mizoram House in Kolkata, the officer said. The DRI officers didn’t divulge anything else about the accused.

In another incident, DRI officers caught one person in Aizwal and recovered 8.14 kg of gold worth Rs 2.58 crore. The precious metal was hidden in his airbag and rucksack.

