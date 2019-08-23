Kolkata car crash: Arsalan gets bail, elder scion in 12-day custody

Arsalan Parvez (22), the scion of Kolkata’s renowned Arsalan chain of restaurants, was on Thursday granted conditional bail here, five days after two Bangladeshi nationals were killed in a crash triggered by a speeding Jaguar allegedly driven by his elder brother Raghib Parvez.

Raghib, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been remanded in police custody for 12 days while Arsalan’s maternal uncle Mohammad Hamza, who allegedly helped Raghib escape to Dubai after the accident, was released on conditional bail.

“Arsalan Parvez, who had taken the blame on himself, and his maternal uncle Mohammad Hamza, who allegedly helped Raghib escape to Dubai, were released on conditional bail by the court. None of them can leave Kolkata,” an official said. Raghib has been remanded in police custody till September 3.

Police have claimed that on the night of the accident, Raghib was returning from the birthday party of the son of a prominent Kolkata school’s principal. “Just before the incident, he had gone to a birthday party from where he decided to drop his friend. The car was being driven at breakneck speed,” a police officer said.

Raghib is said to have returned to the city on Monday.

Late Friday night, the SUV, allegedly being driven at 150 km per hour, rammed into a Mercedes, which then crashed into a police kiosk on a pavement near Park Street, where three Bangladeshi nationals had taken shelter from the rain. Two of them died on the spot; the third is injured. Hamza and Raghib were arrested on Wednesday after the latter returned to Kolkata. Police have charged Raghib with rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide.