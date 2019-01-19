Mamata’s anti-BJP rally LIVE: Stage set for mega event as Opposition leaders arrive in Kolkata

The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “United India” rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds as several opposition leaders arrived for the “historic” event to prepare a roadmap for a coalition against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, “Only few hours to go for the historic ‘United India Rally’ at Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today’s rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India.”
More than 20 national political leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang are expected to attend the meeting, PTI quoted TMC sources as saying. The Congress is expected to be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The importance of regional parties and their unity in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls is also expected to be highlighted. A thick security blanket has been thrown around the sprawling ground to prevent any untoward incident.
No good vehicles between 4am-8pm in city today
Police said the movement of goods vehicles will be restricted within the city from 4 am to 8 pm today. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, a portion of AJC Bose Road between Hastings crossings and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane. “Movement of vehicles and carts including trams are likely to be temporarily suspended or diverted… as and when necessary,” said a traffic police officer.
Jignesh Mevani arrives to join Mahagathbandhan
Independent MLA from Gujarat and Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani arrived in Kolkata on Friday. He was invited for the event by CM Banerjee in October last year, when the duo had met in the city. “I was invited by Banerjee and we had a discussion for over an hour on a range of issues. We had a mutual agreement on joining hands notwithstanding our disagreements over certain issues to defeat common enemy, Fascism," Mewani had told The Indian Express.
Seven entry points, only VIP vehicles near ground: Police
Sources said there will be seven entry points to the venue. Vehicles carrying TMC workers from south Kolkata will be parked at Kidderpore and Hazra; those from North Kolkata will be parked on Ganesh Chandra Avenue; those from Howrah at Kona Expressway. Only vehicles carrying VIP leaders will be allowed near the ground itself, said a police officer. “TMC supporters will be coming from Howrah Bridge, Shyambazar, Kidderpore crossing, Hazra crossing, Sealdah station and Park Circus. Police will escort these rallies so everything goes as planned. Two DC-ranked officials will be deployed on EM Bypass to keep the movement of vehicles smooth,” the officer said.
3,000 volunteers to tackle crowd
The rally venue will be divided into 22 zones, each supervised by a deputy commissioner-rank officer of Kolkata Police. Aside from police personnel, 3,000 party volunteers will also help man the crowd. Police will also be deployed at strategic points in the main arteries of the city. “We are expecting a historic gathering. We are happy with the security arrangements made by the state administration,” a TMC leader said.
10,000 personnel on standby; drones, CCTVs in place
With a host of political leaders set to attend the event, Kolkata Police has deployed 10,000 personnel as well as drones and CCTV cameras. Police sources said the event, which will see leaders ranging from former prime ministers to serving chief ministers, will have a security cover on par with Republic Day parades. A special team has been formed with officers from the Special Task Force, special branch and Anti-Rowdy Squad. High-profile leaders will travel from their hotel to the rally venue via a dedicated corridor.
Adivasi group arrives from Jangalmahal on foot
Anti-BJP rally likely to begin at 12 pm
TMC supporters head towards Brigade Parade Ground
TMC supporters head towards the Brigade Parade Ground for the mega event. (Express photo)
Mamata Banerjee welcomes Opposition leaders
Stage set for Opposition's show of strength
