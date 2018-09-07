Kolkata bridge collapse toll now 3; SIT to probe incident

The state government has constituted a committee under Chief Secretary Malay De to investigate the cause of the collapse. The state government has constituted a committee under Chief Secretary Malay De to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Two days after Majherhat Bridge collapsed, the death toll rose to three on Thursday after the body of a 45-year-old man was recovered in the morning. Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

A senior police officer said rescue operations were underway at the time of filing this report.

The deceased, Goutam Mondal, was a resident of Tetulia area of Murshidabad. The body was recovered at 6.30 am and sent for autopsy to SSKM hospital, Kolkata. “Total three people have died so far, 27 persons were injured in the incident out of which 13 are still at the hospital. Eleven of them have been discharged,” a senior police officer said, adding that they were still removing debris from the site. “It is unlikely that we will find anyone trapped.”

“My father was working as a labourer for the metro rail project,” said Tapan Mondal, son of the deceased. “When the incident took place, I was sleeping in the hutments while he was cooking under the bridge. The moment the bridge collapsed, I rushed out. But by then, he had gone missing and now they have found his body.”

City police, which had lodged a case, has now formed an SIT. “Detective Department has taken up the probe. SIT has been formed. Statements of key witnesses have been recorded,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi.

CM Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at Nabanna Thursday to take stock of the situation. Ministers and senior officers of various departments were present at the meeting. Later, Mamata went to meet victims admitted at the SSKM hospital.

