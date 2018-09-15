Kolkata bridge collapse: Probe found PWD was negligent, says Mamata

Mamata was addressing a press conference at the state secretariat after receiving the preliminary enquiry report of a special team led by Chief Secretary Malay De. Mamata was addressing a press conference at the state secretariat after receiving the preliminary enquiry report of a special team led by Chief Secretary Malay De.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said a preliminary probe into the Majherhat bridge collapse found negligence on the part of some PWD officials. She also said the government has decided to dismantle the bridge and begin construction of a new one within a year.

Mamata was addressing a press conference at the state secretariat after receiving the preliminary enquiry report of a special team led by Chief Secretary Malay De. She also stated that enquiry report pointed at the possibility of Metro construction work affecting the bridge, which would be further probed.

“The PWD cannot deny responsibility. It has been found that there was negligence on their part. It (report) indicated that though this was a 54-year-old bridge, there was a delay in releasing files. We will not pardon negligence. Police is investigating the case and no one will be spared. We have seized some files,” she said.

A portion of the Majherhat bridge collapsed on September 4, leaving three dead and 24 injured.

Referring to the dismantling of the Majherhat bridge, Mamata said, “We will also start the process of building a new one. Our target is one year. But one must keep in mind that building a bridge takes time. Since people’s welfare is concerned, we have taken decisions without any delay. The chief secretary himself will oversee the process.”

