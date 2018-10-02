Kolkata blast LIVE UPDATES: Seven-year-old dead, 10 injured in Nagerbazar explosion

A high-intensity explosion took place outside Trinamool Congress office at Kajipara in Nazerbager, Kolkata on Tuesday morning, killing a seven-year-old boy. Police are yet to ascertain the reason of the blast. The area was crowded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The deceased has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh. His mother Basanti Ghosh too have been injured in the blast.
Due to the national holiday, the area was quite cramped and numerous children were playing on the street. The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the blast. The saffron party, however, refuted the allegation.
While TMC is blaming BJP as the perpetrators behind the incident, the latter has refuted the allegation. State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC leaders are having a mania to blame BJP whenever something happens. We have seen blasts have taken place inside and outside TMC office even in the past. This incident is very unfortunate and it is very disturbing that even the main city is not secure.“
Local TMC MLA Purnendu Basu said, “TMC leaders normally sit there in morning hours every day. I have seen the socket and the samples look like it was a planned high-intensity blast. This can’t be done by the CPM, Congress or TMC. It is definitely a plan of BJP and RSS.”
Whereas, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty condemned the incident and attacked state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying, “Everyday some or the other incidents are happening. We don’t want London, can she (Mamata Banerjee) give us a secured Bangla.”
As per initial investigation, ammonium nitrate was used in carrying out the low-intensity blast outside the building. “It was a socket bomb explosion. Forensic team and the bomb squad of CID are examining the spot. We have started further investigation,” a police officer said. The police have found some iron nails but can't ascertain cause of blast yet, as there is no smell of gunpowder.
Seven-year-old has been killed in the blasts who has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh apart from 10 others who were injured. The injured include mother of the deceased kid. While speaking to The Indian Express, Barrackpore Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “Unfortunately a kid has expired and at least ten persons have been injured”. The police are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.
An explosion early morning at 9:30 am outside a building that houses the Trinamool Congress office in the crowded Nagerbazar shook their entire area. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, the place was jam-packed and kids were out on the streets playing. The office is the workspace of South Dum Dum Municipality chairperson Panchu Roy who alleged that it was a pre-planned attack.