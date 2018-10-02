Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Kolkata blast LIVE UPDATES: Seven-year-old dead, 10 injured in Nagerbazar explosion
Kolkata blast LIVE UPDATES: Seven-year-old dead, 10 injured in Nagerbazar explosion

Kolkata Blast LIVE UPDATES: The area was crowded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and is incidentally similar to the Khagragarh blast which had happened four years ago, on October 2, 2014, where two persons were killed inside a house in Burdwan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 4:33:14 pm
Kolkata blast, explosion, Indian Express Due to the national holiday, the area was quite crowded and numerous children were playing on the street.

A high-intensity explosion took place outside Trinamool Congress office at Kajipara in Nazerbager, Kolkata on Tuesday morning, killing a seven-year-old boy. Police are yet to ascertain the reason of the blast. The area was crowded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The deceased has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh. His mother Basanti Ghosh too have been injured in the blast.

Due to the national holiday, the area was quite cramped and numerous children were playing on the street. The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the blast. The saffron party, however, refuted the allegation. Read in Bengali

Live Blog

Kolkata Blast LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest news

16:33 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
'TMC leaders are having a mania to blame BJP whenever something happens': BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

While TMC is blaming BJP as the perpetrators behind the incident, the latter has refuted the allegation. State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC leaders are having a mania to blame BJP whenever something happens. We have seen blasts have taken place inside and outside TMC office even in the past. This incident is very unfortunate and it is very disturbing that even the main city is not secure.“

16:26 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Police say explosion was a high-intensity blast, four critically injured, 6 others admitted in hospital
16:20 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
TMC allege blast was a preplanned attack

Local TMC MLA Purnendu Basu said, “TMC leaders normally sit there in morning hours every day. I have seen the socket and the samples look like it was a planned high-intensity blast. This can’t be done by the CPM, Congress or TMC. It is definitely a plan of BJP and RSS.” 

Whereas, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty condemned the incident and attacked state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying, “Everyday some or the other incidents are happening. We don’t want London, can she (Mamata Banerjee) give us a secured Bangla.”

16:11 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Blast similar to the ones carried out by RSS elsewhere: TMC leader Purnendu Basu
16:04 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Initial investigation suggests explosion caused by socket bomb

As per initial investigation, ammonium nitrate was used in carrying out the low-intensity blast outside the building. “It was a socket bomb explosion. Forensic team and the bomb squad of CID are examining the spot. We have started further investigation,” a police officer said. The police have found some iron nails but can't ascertain cause of blast yet, as there is no smell of gunpowder.

16:00 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Nature of blast unknown; one child dead, 10 injured

Seven-year-old has been killed in the blasts who has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh apart from 10 others who were injured. The injured include mother of the deceased kid. While speaking to The Indian Express, Barrackpore Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “Unfortunately a kid has expired and at least ten persons have been injured”. The police are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.

15:54 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
An explosion set off in Kolkata's Nagerbazar on Tuesday morning

An explosion early morning at 9:30 am outside a building that houses the Trinamool Congress office in the crowded Nagerbazar shook their entire area. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, the place was jam-packed and kids were out on the streets playing. The office is the workspace of South Dum Dum  Municipality chairperson Panchu Roy who alleged that it was a pre-planned attack. Keep reading for all the latest updates.

Kolkata Blast LIVE UPDATES: Kajipara area falls under the jurisdiction of the Barrackpore Commissionerate. While speaking to The Indian Express, Barrackpore Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “Unfortunately a kid has expired and at least ten persons have been injured”. The police are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Fire officials, CID and a bomb squad have been rushed to the spot. Several injured persons were admitted at R G Kar Medical Hospital.