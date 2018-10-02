Kolkata blast LIVE UPDATES: Seven-year-old dead, 10 injured in Nagerbazar explosion

Due to the national holiday, the area was quite crowded and numerous children were playing on the street. Due to the national holiday, the area was quite crowded and numerous children were playing on the street.

A high-intensity explosion took place outside Trinamool Congress office at Kajipara in Nazerbager, Kolkata on Tuesday morning, killing a seven-year-old boy. Police are yet to ascertain the reason of the blast. The area was crowded on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The deceased has been identified as Bibhash Ghosh. His mother Basanti Ghosh too have been injured in the blast.

Due to the national holiday, the area was quite cramped and numerous children were playing on the street. The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the blast. The saffron party, however, refuted the allegation. Read in Bengali