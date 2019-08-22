Kolkata: BJP’s trade union leader arrested in cheating case

Kolkata Police arrested BJP’s trade union leader Baban Ghosh in a cheating case on Tuesday night. Ghosh is the state president of Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union (BJMTU).

“An FIR lodged in this connection named Baban Ghosh as one of the four accused. He has been arrested from Patuli area,” said Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

“He was arrested on Tuesday night while he was sleeping at his Sakuntala Park house in Behala,” said a police officer. Police said Ghosh had been booked under sections 420 (Cheating), 468 (Forgery), 471 (Using forged document as genuine), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 120B (Criminal Conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to police sources, a complaint was filed by one Santu Ganguly at Sarsuna police station on January 25, on the basis of which Ghosh had been arrested. Police said besides Ghosh, the FIR named three more people — Mukul Roy, Rahul Shaw and Saddam Ansary.

Police sources said the four of them allegedly took Rs 40 lakh from Ganguly in lieu of giving him a membership in the Railway Board. Later, he realised that he had been cheated, following which he filed a complaint.

Sources said police are now verifying the role of Roy in the case.

According to party insiders, Ghosh had played a significant role in making many Tollywood stars join the party. He is also deemed important for the party in South Kolkata.

Despite repeated attempts, the accused couldn’t be contacted as his phone was switched off throughout the day.

Meanwhile, BJP alleged that it was TMC’s conspiracy to malign the image of their party leaders.

“TMC leaders are taking cut money, and police are busy arresting BJP leaders. Just to malign the image of our party, they are slapping false cases. We will fight it legally,” said state BJP president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh was a TMC youth leader, who was inducted into the BJP by Dilip Ghosh in 2017.

The BJP in West Bengal has recently launched two organisations for the Bengali film and television industry, which was a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

First, Bangiya Chalachchitra Parishad was launched on June 22 by veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who joined the BJP in New Delhi in February. Actor-turned-BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, is an advisor of the organisation. It is working together with Film Industries Workers’ Union, an organisation affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the trade union wing of the RSS.

Another, Eastern India Motion Pictures & Cultural Confederation was launched on June 29, in presence of Dilip Ghosh and Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo. Baban Ghosh is the chairperson of the organisation, which vows to free Tollywood from the “TMC-enforced malpractices”.

Both the organisations have been set up for artists, technicians and producers.