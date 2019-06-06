Kolkata: BJP worker among 2 held for murder of TMC leader

Kolkata Police said Wednesday that they have arrested two men, including a BJP worker, for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader who was gunned down by unidentified persons late Tuesday evening. Police said they suspect that the accused had hired contract killers for the “planned murder”.

Advertising

The incident took place around 7 pm at the Patna Thakurtala area of Nimta in north Kolkata. Police identified the victim as Nirmal Kundu, who was the president of Ward No. 6 in the North Dum Dum area. Those arrested are Sujay Das and Suman Kundu, who was described by police as a BJP worker from the area.

TMC sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the area Thursday to meet Nirmal Kundu’s family and police officers. Nimta falls under North 24 Paraganas district, which has witnessed a number of minor clashes between the BJP and the TMC, especially during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and after.

Police sources said Nirmal Kundu was standing on the street near a tea stall outside his house when two assailants on a bike slowed down near him and fired from point-blank range before speeding away. Kundu suffered a bullet injury on the head, they said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Advertising

“The miscreants came on a bike and shot Nirmal Kundu from point-blank range at 7 pm.

We have arrested two people, including a BJP worker,” said Ananda Roy, DCP (Zone 2), Barrackpore. “The street was crowded when the incident took place. They slowed down and shot twice at him. Before we could realise what was happening, they escaped,” said a local shopkeeper, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Police said Sujay Das and Suman Kundu, who had been picked up from Uttarpara in Hooghly district Tuesday in another case, were arrested after they were questioned in the killing of Nirmal Kundu.

Police said they have seized an “improvised firearm and ammunition” from the accused, and are probing CCTV footage to get more details of the attack. Sources said they suspect the involvement of more persons in the murder.

The attack also triggered protests by local residents who demanded the immediate arrest of the killers.