Kolkata: BJP teams stopped from visiting violence-hit areas

The delegations were on their way to visit the railway stations and areas that were hit by violent protests against the new citizenship law. The delegations were on their way to visit the railway stations and areas that were hit by violent protests against the new citizenship law.

The state police arrested BJP MPs Nishith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu on Wednesday and stopped the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from visiting violence-hit areas in Malda and Murshidabad districts respectively, police said. The delegations were on their way to visit the railway stations and areas that were hit by violent protests against the new citizenship law.

“We were on our way to Harishchandrapur, but the police did not allow us. It seems that the state government is trying to hide something and hence stopping us… If needed, we will raise this issue in Parliament,” said Pramanik. Police later released both Pramanik and Murmu.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Vijayvargiya faced protests when he tried to visit Nabagram in Murshidabad district. He was greeted with ‘go back’ slogan and shown black flags. Later, he tried to visit Mourgram, but was faced with a huge traffic snarl on the way.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App