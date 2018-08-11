Kolkata: Bhangar protesters, govt likely to make peace today

Bhangar protests (File photo) Bhangar protests (File photo)

After two years of constant, and sometimes violent, agitations, the dispute between residents of 16 Bhangar villages and the West Bengal government over a power grid is likely to come to an end on Saturday. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a formula which will see a curtailed power project and the state withdrawing criminal cases against the agitators. Members of the Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (JJPOBRC) are scheduled to meet South-24 Parganas DM Y Ratnakar Rao at his office in Alipore and sign an agreement.

“We have held five meetings with the JJPOBRC so far. Our dialogue with the Committee has been successful. We expect to sign the agreement with the Committee members putting an end to the matter. We should be able to resume work on the power substation from Monday,” said Rao.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App