Friday, August 10, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Kolkata: Bhangar protesters, govt likely to make peace today

The dispute between residents of 16 Bhangar villages and the West Bengal government over a power grid is likely to come to an end on Saturday.

Written by Esha Roy | Kolkata | Published: August 11, 2018 4:41:18 am
bhangar violence, west bengal, west bengal bhangar violence, west bengal cpm, cpm, west bengal news, west bengal bhangar violence protests, bhangar violence protests, mamata banerjee, cm mamata banerjee, indian express, india news Bhangar protests (File photo)
After two years of constant, and sometimes violent, agitations, the dispute between residents of 16 Bhangar villages and the West Bengal government over a power grid is likely to come to an end on Saturday. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a formula which will see a curtailed power project and the state withdrawing criminal cases against the agitators. Members of the Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (JJPOBRC) are scheduled to meet South-24 Parganas DM Y Ratnakar Rao at his office in Alipore and sign an agreement.

“We have held five meetings with the JJPOBRC so far. Our dialogue with the Committee has been successful. We expect to sign the agreement with the Committee members putting an end to the matter. We should be able to resume work on the power substation from Monday,” said Rao.

