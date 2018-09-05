Kolkata: At least 1 dead, 25 hurt in Majherhat bridge collapse

Rescue operations at the site of the Majherhat bridge collapse. (Photo: Subham Dutta) Rescue operations at the site of the Majherhat bridge collapse. (Photo: Subham Dutta)

At least one person died and 25 were injured after a portion of the Majherhat bridge on Kolkata’s Diamond Harbour Road collapsed Tuesday. Several are still feared trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day trip to the Hills, said she will be cutting short her visit and has ordered a probe by a “high-power committee” led by chief secretary Moloy De, adding that action will be taken against “those whose negligence caused the disaster”.

Rescue work was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The 50-year-old bridge, located adjacent to the Majherhat railway station, was maintained by the state public works department (PWD). It connects the city to the southern fringes, and is an important link between Behala and Kidderpore.

According to the police, a portion of it collapsed on a canal at around 4.45 pm, missing the railway tracks by a few metres. Two private cars, three cabs, a private bus and five motorbikes were on the bridge at the time. Hydraulic cranes were used to remove them from the debris.

Hutments belonging to labourers working on the site of the metro line adjacent to the bridge were also damaged.

Fire fighters, NRDF, disaster management teams of the Kolkata Police as well as army personnel from Alipore participated in the rescue operation.

The deceased has been identified as Soumen Bag (21), a resident of Silpara, Behala.

The fire department said that of the 25 people rescued with injuries, 19 had been admitted in hospitals. Mamata said nine of the injured have been admitted to CMRI and 10 were in SSKM Hospital. The remaining injured were treated and discharged.

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Mamata of help from the Centre, if required, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The collapse of the part of a bridge is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victim. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

“It deserved better maintenance. There was a report about a pit here for some time… The matter requires investigation,” said Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi.

