Kolkata airport rolls out mobile vehicle to handle exigencies

Mobile command post can host meeting of 8 persons. (Express photo)

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport has commissioned a state-of-the-art Mobile Command Post – a facility to enhance handling of emergency situations in a more efficient and coordinated manner.

The facility is a customised, fully-equipped, robust vehicle outfitted with specialised equipment. It serves as an on-scene command, coordination and communication center to handle airport emergencies. The facility serves as a point where liaison officers of the various cooperating agencies assemble to plan and coordinate rescue operations. It is used to provide assistance required by doctors at the triage area.

A statement issued by the authorities read: “It has got a compartment… for use on the site as and when required for rescue operations or in unlawful situations.”

According to it, eight people can hold a round-table conference or make presentations on a digital board with projector at a site inside the AC vehicle.

The vehicle is equipped with generator to supply power for four hours, along with a two-hour back-up facility. A pan–tilt–zoom camera of 500-m clear visibility, extendable to 1 km, and the footage can be seen inside the compartment on 42-inch LED monitor. Four sets of pneumatic mast lights along with VHF sets will monitor Air Traffic Control frequency and for proper illumination of site.

“To support rescue team, night vision binocularare available,” said an official.

