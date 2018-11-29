Kolkata: 8 dead, 45 in hospital after consuming spurious liquor

Eight people died and over 45 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Nadia on Tuesday night. Police sources said four people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the matter.

Following the incident, which occurred in Nrisinghapur village, around 100 km from Kolkata, the state government ordered a CID probe, announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation for each victim’s family and suspended 11 police personnel.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Nadia District Magistrate Sumit Gupta. The deceased were identified as Bhaloya Mahato (40), Dularchand Mahato (41), Sunil Mahato (35), Buto Mahato (35), Kashinath Mahato (55), Munna Roy (35), Goutam Sharma (24) and Basudev Mahato (43).

Police said a complaint was lodged by Bisu Mahato of Nrisinghapur village, alleging that his elder brother Buto and many others had to be admitted to hospital after having consumed liquor at Chandan Mahato’s house on Tuesday night.

Nadia SP Rupesh Kumar said a case has been lodged. “Six persons have been booked under sections 328, 272, 273, 304 and 34 of the IPC and under sections of the Bengal Excise Act,” said a police officer.