Koli leaders, youths join AAP in Surat

Several leaders and youths from the Koli community joined Aam Aadmi Party in Surat on September 8.

Among those who joined AAP is Prakash Contractor, president of Parivartan Trust, an NGO working for the Koli community.

According to the AAP, over 500 Koli community youths have joined the party under the leadership of Prakash Contractor and Jitubhai Ghadiyali at Koli community hall at Budhiya village in Surat city. These community leaders and youths were welcomed by AAP state president Gopal Italia and other party leaders.

Parivartan trust president Prakash Contractor told The Indian Express, “We will not stop our NGO work for our people. There are 35 villages between Sachin to Hazira, which are in the coastal area and dominated by the Koli community. Many members of our community are strong supporters of the BJP, but we are fed up of the party, due to various reasons and working style. We were searching for a better option and we did not want to go to Congress. We have joined AAP after seeing the working style of Municipal Councillors of the party in SMC.”

Parivartan Trust has led several protests including one in 2012 against the GEPIL company, which was found discharging untreated hazardous wastes into the Unn creek, passing near villages of Jiyav and Budhiya. After their protest, the GEPIL company was shut down.

AAP state spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani said, “In Surat city, we have deeply penetrated into Patidar community, and now we have started getting support from the Koli patel community which are also strong supporters of BJP.”