Kolhapur: Won’t contest Assembly polls, says Congress’ Satej Patil

Former minister and senior Congress leader Satej Patil has said he will not contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Patil, sitting member of the Upper House of the state legislature, has said he will make way for decided to field his nephew Ruturaj Patil from his home constituency of Kolhapur South.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Patil was defeated by BJP’s Amal Mahadik.

In the 2019 General Elections, Patil had staunchly opposed the candidature of Dhananjay Mahadik — Amal’s brother — from Kolhapur. In fact, Sanjay Mandlik, the winning candidate from Shiv Sena, had credited Patil for his win.

Dhananjay Mahadik has recently joined the BJP.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Patil said he has decided not to contest as he still has three years of his MLC tenure left. “It has been decided that Ruturaj will contest,” he said.

The young Ruturaj will have his task cut out, given power equations in the area. Both Amal and Dhananjay will try their best to defeat him, because of the old family rivalry.