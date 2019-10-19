Kolhapur: Unidentified object explodes near flyover, one dead

A 55-year-old truck driver was killed after an object exploded next to a flyover located around 15 kilometres from Kolhapur city of Maharashtra late on Friday night. Local police teams and local Bomb Detection Squad have launched a probe to identify the object and investigate the cause of the blast.

Advertising

The incident took place around 11 pm when the deceased driver, identified as Dattatrey Ganpat Patil, got down from his goods truck which had broken down and contacted a friend for help, officials from Gokul Shirgaon Police Station said.

“The driver was a resident of nearby Jadhavwadi area and was on his way back from some work when his truck broke down near Ujalaiwadi village. He called his friend Ashish Chaugule for help. When Chaugule reached the spot, it started raining. Patil walked towards the flyover to take shelter when a sudden blast took place. He sustained severe injuries on both the legs. Chaugule called an ambulance and rushed Patil to a government hospital in Kolhapur where he was declared brought dead.”

Assistant inspector Sushant Chavan of Gokul Shirgaon Police station said, “A coordinated probe has been launched by our team and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. We are also looking at footage from some security cameras nearby.”