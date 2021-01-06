Kolhapur district collector praises Dr DY Patil Hospital for work during pandemic

Desai further said that the hospital played a key role in providing labour room services, round the clock paediatric intensive care services and took over the workload of the government hospital. (Express Photo)

At an event in Kolhapur, District Collector Daulat Desai praised the Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute, Kadamwadi, for its work during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The district collector also felicitated Dr Sanjay D Patil, chancellor of the DY Patil Education Society (Deemed to be University), while handing him a letter in which he appreciated the efforts of the institution.

The collector said that the hospital has set an ideal example of public private partnerships (PPPs) in the field of medicine by extending a helping hand to the government during times of crisis. By providing excellent services through a dedicated Covid centre, it helped reduce stress on the government health system, he added.

Desai further said that the hospital played a key role in providing labour room services, round the clock paediatric intensive care services and took over the workload of the government hospital. “This played an important role in providing health services to all the residents of the district,” he said.

In a very short period of time, the hospital managed to establish the NABL-accredited ‘Molecular Biological Laboratory’ for performing RT-PCR testing for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which enabled early diagnosis and management of Covid patients. “It also helped reduce the heavy burden of the CPR hospital. In this crisis, the support and cooperation given by Dr DY Patil Hospital to CPR Hospital was remarkable,” Desai said in the letter.