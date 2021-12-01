scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ

Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Congress decision not to disrupt passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill’

Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha, tells, why his party did not want to be in the well of the House when the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was taken up

Written by Liz Mathew | Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 10:37:11 am
Dalits, Kodikunnil Suresh, Attacks on Dalits, dalits attack, attack on adivasis, Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, Dalit atrocities, adivasis atrocities, dalit discrimination, dalit untouchability, india news, nation newsCongress MP Kodikunnil Suresh (File)

Congress MPs returned to their seats when the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was taken up while some other opposition members were still in the well.
Yes. It was the party’s decision not to disrupt during the passage of the Bill. But we wanted to discuss a number of issues related to the farm Bills… We had decided to raise the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also. But we did not want to be in the well of the House when the Bill was tabled, otherwise BJP would have accused the Congress of disrupting the repealing process.

Did the party make the demand for a debate earlier?
The Congress, TMC and DMK together demanded a discussion after the Bill was introduced. We made our case in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

But the government rejected your demand…
The government knew that it would be exposed if we discussed the issues. We were all prepared for the discussions. But last evening they said they would not allow a debate. It would have been on defensive if the debate took place.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Opposition was not together and TMC MPs were still protesting…
But the TMC also made the same demand in the BAC. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee stood for it very aggressively in the Speaker’s meeting.

Do you think there will be unity among the Opposition in the Winter Session?
The Congress is trying to talk to other party leaders also to put up a united opposition against the government…. There are many issues… we can be on the same board in the coming days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement