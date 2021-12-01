Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Congress decision not to disrupt passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill’

Congress MPs returned to their seats when the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was taken up while some other opposition members were still in the well.

Yes. It was the party’s decision not to disrupt during the passage of the Bill. But we wanted to discuss a number of issues related to the farm Bills… We had decided to raise the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also. But we did not want to be in the well of the House when the Bill was tabled, otherwise BJP would have accused the Congress of disrupting the repealing process.

Did the party make the demand for a debate earlier?

The Congress, TMC and DMK together demanded a discussion after the Bill was introduced. We made our case in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

But the government rejected your demand…

The government knew that it would be exposed if we discussed the issues. We were all prepared for the discussions. But last evening they said they would not allow a debate. It would have been on defensive if the debate took place.

The Opposition was not together and TMC MPs were still protesting…

But the TMC also made the same demand in the BAC. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee stood for it very aggressively in the Speaker’s meeting.

Do you think there will be unity among the Opposition in the Winter Session?

The Congress is trying to talk to other party leaders also to put up a united opposition against the government…. There are many issues… we can be on the same board in the coming days.