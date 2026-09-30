Koder House, key landmark of Kerala’s Jewish community, gutted in blaze

Koder House at Fort Kochi, one of the last remaining landmarks of the erstwhile Jewish community in Keralam, was gutted in a major fire on Tuesday night. The Portuguese mansion, dating back to the 1800s, had been functioning as a heritage hotel.

Fire and rescue officials said the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. “The fire began on the top floor of the three-storey building, and it soon engulfed the rest. There were no casualties as guests and staff had been evacuated,” said an official.

Koder House was one of the important surviving landmarks of Fort Kochi’s rich, cosmopolitan heritage. Built as a Portuguese mansion, the red-brick structure was given a facelift by Samuel S Koder, a prominent member of Cochin’s Jewish community, who purchased the building and renovated it in 1905.