Koder House, key landmark of Kerala’s Jewish community, gutted in blaze

Built as a Portuguese mansion, the red-brick structure was given a facelift by Samuel S Koder, a prominent member of Cochin's Jewish community, who purchased the building and renovated it in 1905

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramSep 30, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Koder House was one of the important surviving landmarks of Fort Kochi's rich, cosmopolitan heritageKoder House was one of the important surviving landmarks of Fort Kochi's rich, cosmopolitan heritage
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Koder House at Fort Kochi, one of the last remaining landmarks of the erstwhile Jewish community in Keralam, was gutted in a major fire on Tuesday night. The Portuguese mansion, dating back to the 1800s, had been functioning as a heritage hotel.

Fire and rescue officials said the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. “The fire began on the top floor of the three-storey building, and it soon engulfed the rest. There were no casualties as guests and staff had been evacuated,” said an official.

Koder House was one of the important surviving landmarks of Fort Kochi’s rich, cosmopolitan heritage. Built as a Portuguese mansion, the red-brick structure was given a facelift by Samuel S Koder, a prominent member of Cochin’s Jewish community, who purchased the building and renovated it in 1905.

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Koder, who died in 1994, ran the Cochin Electric Company, which was eventually sold to the government. He also began the first ferry service from Fort Kochi to Ernakulam. The Koders emigrated to Cochin from Iraq a few centuries ago.

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Koder also served as an Honorary Consul of the Netherlands and was associated with establishing the Cochin wing of the Freemasons. His reconstruction of the Portuguese mansion transformed it into a distinctive example of Indo-European architecture, blending European colonial influences with features suited to the local setting and lifestyle.

Koder House, with its wooden floors, was known for its spacious rooms and windows opening towards the sea. The floor tiles set in the pattern of a chessboard and the high glass-paned windows were other unique features of the mansion. The window panes were believed to have been imported from Europe.

Many prominent personalities, such as prime ministers, presidents, ambassadors, government officials and businessmen, have visited the House, which remained with the Koder family until one of the grandchildren sold it.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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