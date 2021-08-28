Kodanad heist-murder: Madras HC allows police to probe further

IN A setback to the AIADMK that has been protesting a fresh probe into the 2017 Kodanad Estate heist and murder case, the Madras High Court Friday refused to stall further investigations.

Maintaining that further investigations could be done at any point of the trial, Justice M Nirmal Kumar said the “filing of charge sheet or pendency of the trial can by no means be a prohibition to conduct further investigations”.

The court was hearing a petition by prosecution witness Anubav Ravi, secretary of Amma Peravai in Coimbatore, who sought a stay on the re-investigation, citing that it was investigated and already been under trial.

Asserting that the government neither has a political motive nor an intention to malign anyone, AG R Shanmugasundaram submitted before the court that a detailed investigation in the case was a poll promise of the DMK.

The heist at the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s 800-acre estate occurred when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the CM . During the robbery, a security guard was murdered. This was followed by a series of incidents, including the suicide of a CCTV operator at the estate and two separate road accidents involving the accused.