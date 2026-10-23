Kochi synagogue arson: UAPA invoked, police probe crypto trail

The Keralam Police have invoked the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the October 12 arson near the Kadavumbagam Synagogue in Kochi, as they investigate what officials describe as a larger conspiracy involving cryptocurrency payments and handlers based outside the state.

According to police, Ebin Paul, 32, a resident of Puthancruz in Ernakulam rural district, set fire to the boards of a horticulture nursery maintained by the synagogue’s management committee at the Ernakulam market. The investigation led police to Paul, who allegedly confessed to three other arson incidents in Ernakulam rural district.

Kochi Police Commissioner Kalirak Mahesh Kumar told the media on Friday that police had decided to invoke the UAPA against Paul. He said the investigation had pointed to the possible involvement of other people, raising questions about a wider conspiracy.

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“The probe so far has revealed a larger conspiracy involving more people. He carried out arson at the direction of handlers based outside the state. We cannot reveal further details at this stage. He had surveyed several locations, including sensitive targets, and shared videos of the arson incidents with the handlers. The fire near the synagogue was the fourth incident, indicating that he was practising the act. He also received payments in cryptocurrency after sharing the videos,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said police intended to invoke Sections 16, which deals with terrorist acts, and 18, which deals with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, of the UAPA. He said the state anti-terrorism unit and central agencies had also investigated the matter. A decision on handing over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be taken later, he said.

Police sources said Paul’s digital devices had been sent for forensic examination, which could yield further information about the alleged wider conspiracy.

The fire near the synagogue broke out around 2.30 am on October 12. According to police, Paul drove to the premises, poured petrol on the horticulture nursery and threw a flame at it from a short distance. The synagogue is situated behind the nursery, which also houses an aquarium. Paul allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone.

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The next day, police traced him after examining CCTV footage from the premises and the car’s registration number. According to police, he was staying in rented accommodation near his home in Puthancruz. Officials said a search of the premises led to the seizure of 100 grams of synthetic drugs and heroin, following which another case was registered.

During the investigation into the synagogue fire, Paul allegedly told police that he had set fire to a spot near a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha in March. He also allegedly admitted to two arson incidents near a house in Muvattupuzha in January and March. Police said neither incident caused any damage and no cases were registered at the time.

An FIR had been registered over the showroom fire on the basis of CCTV footage, but the investigation had made no breakthrough. Following the latest revelations, Paul was named as an accused in that case, and two fresh FIRs were registered against him on Thursday over the other incidents. All three cases fall under Muvattupuzha police station limits.

Residents in Puthancruz said Paul had remained aloof from his well-to-do family and lived alone in rented accommodation. He had graduated from a college in Pune, where, residents alleged, he had become addicted to drugs.