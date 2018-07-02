Kochi: SFI worker stabbed to death inside Maharaja’s college

Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI). Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

A student of Maharaja’s College, a prominent educational institution in Kerala, was stabbed to death inside the college hostel late Sunday night.

Abhimanyu, a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPM, was rushed to the nearby Ernakulam General Hospital but succumbed to injuries. The incident of the stabbing was reported shortly after midnight. Another SFI worker was injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Medical Trust Hospital.

Circle Inspector Anand Lal said three people have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Meanwhile, the postmortem report of Abhimanyu is awaited.

Police sources said there was a tussle between SFI workers and those of the Campus Front, the student wing of the Popular Front, over sticking of posters inside the campus. The argument later descended into a full-throated fight during which Abhimanyu got stabbed.

The SFI has called for a state-wide strike on Monday but has excluded those who were writing examinations.

“In a prominent college like Maharajas situated at the centre of the city, parties like Campus Front are making unholy alliances and using violence to destroy us,” said Jaik C Thomas, former state president of the SFI.

Abhimanyu was a native of Vattavada in Idukki district and was a member of the SFI district committee there.

The Maharajas College is seen as a citadel of the SFI having elected the Left body numerous times in the past. Last year, the SFI won 13 out of the 14 seats in the students union, among them seven women. For the second time in the union’s history, a woman was elected as the chairperson in 2017.

