Kochi SFI activist Abhimanyu murder: Police make 19th arrest, say he was key conspirator

One of the accused in the stabbing and killing of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist Abhimanyu has been arrested, Kochi police said Thursday. Arif Bin Salim, district secretary of Campus Front of India (Student Wing of Popular Front of India) Ernakulam, was nabbed by the police from Kodanad area near Perumbavoor.

“He is the main brain behind the murder. Arif is the one who summoned all the other accused to Maharaja’s College and a key person in the conspiracy. He is the district president of Campus Front,” Assistant Commissioner of Police and investigating officer PS Suresh Kumar said.

It was when Arif was visiting his father’s house in Chunangamvelikara near Aluva that he was arrested. ACP K Lalji informed that Arif had tried to escape when he realised that the police was following him.

Arif would be produced in court on Friday. His interrogation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, a lookout notice was released for eight people of the accused in connection with the case. Nineteen people, including Arif, have been arrested so far.

In July this year, Abhimanyu, 20, was stabbed and two other SFI activists were grievously injured in an altercation between SFI and Campus Front activists over the issue of sticking posters in the college campus.

Within a month, Kochi police arrested Muhammed, 21, president of the college’s unit of Campus Front — the prime accused in the case — from the Kerala-Karnataka border near Mangalore. He was the twelfth person arrested in the case.

